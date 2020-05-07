692 Test Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai, 25 Deaths

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) With 692 persons testing positive the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 11,219 and death toll reached 437 as 25 patients died in the city on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Further, 538 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in various hospitals of the city while 148 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

Of the 692 new cases recorded in the city, 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5, the BMC said in a statement here.

With 148 recovered patients discharged on Thursday the total number of discharged patients increased to 2,435.

Of 25 patients who died on Thursday in the city hospitals, 13 had co-morbidities.

The BMC , meanwhile, also said that pregnant women should register themselves at nearby maternity home or hospital.

"Pregnant women with history of contact with a positive case in family or residing within containment area shall be tested for COVID-19 as per doctors' advise," the civic body said.

If a pregnant woman nearing delivery tests positive for virus, she will be referred to CCC2 facility or Naigaon maternity home.

"Nair Hospital has been identified with beds reserved for pregnant women with complications," the BMC release added.

Additional facilities are being developed at Wadia Hospital, Surya Hospital, Andheri and Raoli camp maternity home for COVID-19 positive pregnant women nearing delivery, the corporation said.

