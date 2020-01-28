7 Arrested for Raping Tribal Woman in Telangana

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a tribal woman by the state police here. Tafseer Iqbal, Commissioner of Police, Khammam Police Commissionerate, told ANI: "On January 25, we received a complaint from a 36-year-old tribal woman stating that late in the night on January 24, Nageshwara Rao and Sunil came to her residence in Badyathanda and woke her up and abducted her.""They took her to a cotton field on a two-wheeler forcibly. There were five more persons Upender (25), Kalyan (23), Mohan (30), Chanti (28) and Ashok (25) who were there in the field. Nageshwara Rao, Sunil and Upender committed rape on her. Kalyan was about to commit the rape, when they heard a police siren and fled from the spot leaving the victim on the spot," he added.A case has been registered under Sections 452, 363, 376-D of IPC at Raghunadhapalem police station. The arrested persons have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)