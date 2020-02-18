7 Naxals Arrested in Chhattisgarh''s Bijapur District

Bijapur, Feb 18 (PTI) Seven Naxals, four of whom were involved in triggering an IED blast in which a security personnel was injured in November last year, were arrested from Chhattisgrah's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

They were held from the jungle near Basaguda village by a team of the CRPF and District Force, an official said.

"Uika Sambhu (32), Punem Budhu (26), Semla Podia (29) and Punem Motu (22) had triggered an improvised explosive device between Sarkeguda and Tarrem villages on November 22 last year in which a jawan was injured," he said.

"The three others who have been held are Uika Sukma (32), Oyam Somlu (24) and Dodi Aaytu (38). Sukma was involved in the murder of a villager in Tarrem," he added.

