7,026 New Coronavirus Cases in Spain, Toll Reaches 11,744

World. (File Image)

Madrid [Spain], April 4 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain has reported 7,026 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Spanish Heath Ministry said on Saturday. Around 809 people died in the last 24 hours; toll in the European country reached 11,744, Sputnik reported. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 124,736, and 34,219 people have recovered.About 6,500 people are in intensive care units. Almost 79,000 cases remain active. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)