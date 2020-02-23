77 Arrested in Drug-related Cases in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 23 (PTI) At least 77 people have been arrested in drug and alcohol-related cases in Mizoram last week, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on Sunday.

Various drugs and illicit alcohol, including 312.75 gram of heroin, 505 gram of cannabis and 404 tablets of another drug Tramadol, were seized during raids conducted between February 16 and 21, the spokesperson of the excise and narcotics department, Peter Zohmingthanga, said.

He said that 1,179.25 litres of locally brewed alcohol (Rakzu) and a large quantity of IMFL were also seized during the raids.

The spokesperson also said that at least 16 illegal liquor manufacturing units were destroyed at Phunchawng area on the outskirts of Aizawl during a raid on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the narcotics and excise department has cautioned people against consumption of locally brewed liquors as spurious ingredients are used to manufacture the products, sources said.

