791 Arrested for Defying Lockdown, Not Wearing Masks & Spitting in the Open

Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 791 people for defying lockdown, not wearing masks and also for spitting in the open, a senior officer said.

"At least 606 were arrested for violating lockdown norms while 152 for not wearing face masks and 33 for spitting in the open. During the period 10 vehicles were also seized," the officer said.

Those arrested will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.

