8 Arrested, 169 Vehicles Penalised for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Eight people were arrested and 169 vehicle owners were fined across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, said police.

With eight more arrested on Friday, the totan number of those apprehended so far across Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar for breaching lockdown orders March 23 and April 24rose to 3,348, they said.

"Four FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and eight people arrested. A total of 624 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 169 of them, while two others were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code , which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

The administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in providing COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

As of Friday, 33 hotspots have been sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 109 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district with 56 of them having recovered, said officials.

