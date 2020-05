Chandigarh [India], May 3 (ANI): Chandigarh has reported 97 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death till now, according to the Health Department here. 19 people have been cured/discharged.There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently in the Union Territory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)