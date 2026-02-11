Former champions Sri Lanka are set to face Oman in a pivotal Group B fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 12. While the co-hosts enter the match as firm favourites following a victory over Ireland, they must contend with the significant absence of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Adding to the tension, local forecasts suggest that unseasonal passing showers could interrupt play, potentially forcing a resort to the DLS method in this morning encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast

While February is typically part of the dry season in Sri Lanka, the 2026 tournament has been marked by persistent damp weather. For today's match, which begins at 11:00 local time, meteorologists predict a 35 percent chance of rain during the daytime.

The sky is expected to remain largely cloudy throughout the contest, with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C. Although the probability of precipitation is not high enough to suggest a total washout, passing showers are a distinct possibility. Teams will likely keep a close eye on the DLS par scores, especially given the high humidity of 69 percent, which could further complicate playing conditions. Super Over Rules in Cricket: Check What Law Says.

Pallekele Weather Updates Live

This match marks the first fixture of the 2026 World Cup to be held at Pallekele. For Sri Lanka, a second consecutive win would virtually secure their path to the Super 8 stage. For Oman, it is a must-win scenario; a second loss would leave them at the bottom of Group B and on the brink of elimination. Captain Jatinder Singh will need his top order to fire against the formidable pace of Matheesha Pathirana if they are to cause a continental upset.

