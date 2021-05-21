Bollywood actor Radhika Apte on Friday informed that she has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The snap features Radhika wearing a blue coloured face mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera. Amitabh Bachchan Gets the Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Doosra Bhi Ho Gaya’.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination" The 'Pad Man' actor is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. Radhe Star Salman Khan Gets the Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine on the Occasion of Eid.

Check Out Radhika Apte's Instagram Post Below:

In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 2,60,31,991 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, as per the union health ministry data.

