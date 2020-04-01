Adani Foundation Contributes Rs 50 Lakhs Towards ISKCON, Dwarka to Feed Underprivileged Population in Delhi

Adani Group. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ahmedabad, April 1: The Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 50 lakhs towards ISKCON, Dwarka to feed the underprivileged population in Delhi. "ISKCON is providing meals to more than one lakh people on a daily basis. The foundation's financial aid will boost their efforts as it plans to reach out to more than four lakh people daily in the near future," read a statement.

It said that Adani Foundation is feeding this section of the society through community kitchens and canteens being run in various sites across the country where it is operational. More than 11,000 packets of food and ration are being distributed each day at Mundra (Gujarat), Godda (Jharkhand), Kawai (Rajasthan), Dhamra (Odisha) and Vizhinjam (Kerala) everyday. Azim Premji Foundation to Fight COVID-19, Donate Rs 1,125 Crore, Here’re Times Indian Business Tycoon Won Hearts With His Philanthropy.

A total of 20,883 labourers and people in the rural communities are given meals each day. It is also providing ration supplies to community kitchens that are running in full force to feed the communities.

Amidst all the widespread measures being taken to contain COVID-19, Adani Foundation has stepped up to guard the health and well-being of the rural population at various locations. It has provided personal protection kits for the health workers and doctors at the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, to ensure the safety of medical professionals who are working tirelessly, the statement said.

Also, more than 1,000 masks were distributed to police personnel and health workers in Ahmedabad, while more than 400 packets of food, mineral water and sanitary kits are being provided at various locations in the city.

Moreover, GK General Hospital in Bhuj is the only coronavirus treatment centre in entire Kutch district. "It is the first ever hospital in India that is being run as a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) endeavour between Government of Gujarat and Adani Foundation. The hospital is now equipped with additional ventilators and other necessary equipment. Facilities are being amped up on a regular basis to deal with the urgency of the situation," the statement added.

Adani Foundation is also sanitising public spaces in villages near Kawai (Rajasthan), Godda (Jharkhand) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh).With support from the district administration of Godda, 100 women from the foundation's Phoolo Jhano Saksham Ajivika Sakhi Mandal (PJSASM) are engaged in making masks.

This Self-Help Group (SHG) of women, who were imparted training at Adani Skill Development Centres, are now working day and night to ensure the production of one lakh masks which are to be handed over to the district administration.Adani Foundation is also helping the district administration to sanitise public places in the district.

"Masks are also being produced by the women's co-operative group Mahila Udyami Bahudeshiy Sahakari Samiti, in Surguja, Chattisgarh. A total of 15,000 such masks are being distributed in 10 villages along with hand washing liquid. The Adani Foundation team had also met the Village Panchayat members to create awareness amongst the community about the measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," the statement read.

The foundation is ensuring that all the volunteers and staff are provided with sanitised premises and social distancing measures are being implemented while helping the communities.

