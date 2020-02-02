Adarsh Singh Wins Both Men's and Junior Men's Trials

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana's Adarsh Singh extended his winning run to emerge victorious in both the men's and junior 25m rapid fire pistol trials at the National Shooting Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Sunday.

Adarsh shot 35 in the six-man men's final to outgun state-mate Anish Bhanwala who finished with 33.

Like in the men's rapid fire pistol T1 trial, which was also won by Adarsh on Saturday, there was a Haryana 1-2-3 in the T2 trials as Ayush Sangwan came in third with 25. Ayush had finished second in the T1 trials.

In the junior final, Adarsh shot 33 to get the better of Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh, who shot 32 to finish second. Ayush was third here as well.

The day's best qualification score, however, belonged to Anish who shot a solid 588 to qualify for the final in first place. PTI

