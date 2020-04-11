Additional Restrictions on Vehicles Meant for Essential Services: Guwahati Police Commissioner

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, Guwahati Police Commissioner on Friday said that additional restrictions will be placed on vehicles meant for essential services."There are additional restrictions on vehicles meant for essential services. The odd-even rule will be applied; vehicles with registration numbers ending with even numbers were allowed to ply today, those ending with odd numbers will be allowed tomorrow," the commissioner said on Friday.Till now the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State is 29.India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

