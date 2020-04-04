Adequate Stock of Essentials, No Need to Worry: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday assured the people of the state that there is enough stock of essential items and asked them not to worry.

Chautala said the whole world is currently facing a “war-like” situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus and collective efforts are needed to fight the deadly disease.

Haryana has so far reported 62 positive cases, with one death from Ambala. Assuring people amid the lockdown that there was adequate stock of essentials, he said, “We have ration and other essential stock available for the next three months. There is nothing to worry.”

"Supply chains are being maintained and there is regular supply of items of daily need to the people,” he told PTI over phone.

Chautala holds 11 portfolios, including Food and Civil Supplies, Industry, Panchayats, Labour and Employment, Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise and Taxation.

His Jannayak Janta Party is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.

Asked how he assesses the situation in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said things are under control while adding that the “next few days will be crucial”.

"We are ramping up things, five labs each in government and private are being set up,” he said.

"We have to fight this war with each and every resource at our disposal. In this battle, we are getting good support from people who are cooperating by staying at homes,” he said.

When asked about the Congress' criticism of the state government for not giving adequate protection to all frontline health personnel, Chautala said the Haryana dispensation is making all the efforts and regularly procuring equipment needed by doctors.

"Global demand for personal protection equipment has surged, these are difficult times we are facing. At this stage, the opposition should cooperate and should join hands in the efforts to combat COVID rather than indulging in criticism,” he said.

Replying to a question, the deputy chief minister said the state government has made all arrangements to ensure that migrant workers, who have been kept in relief shelters set up across the state, do not face any problem.

Talking about the state government's decision of delaying the date of procurement of wheat and mustard in view of the lockdown, Chautala said, “The government remains committed to acquiring every single grain of the farmers. We have only sought their cooperation at this difficult hour.”

He said every day he has been holding meetings via video with officials of various departments to ensure that farmers do not face any problem as harvesting begins.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister said that he has directed officials to personally visit brick kilns, crusher zones, construction sites and densely populated cities of Panipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad in order to review the ground-level situation of the workers residing there.

