Sukma (Chhatisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A new story of change is being written in Chhatisgarh's Chichorguda village of Samsetthi Gram Panchayat, situated amidst dense forests and difficult terrains about 15-20 kilometres from the Sukma district headquarters.

This area, which once lived under the shadow of Naxal influence, is now moving rapidly towards peace, development, and rehabilitation.

Also Read | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Gets Big Relief, Allahabad High Court Bars UP Police From Arresting Him in Child Abuse Case.

Under the the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), permanent houses are being provided to surrendered Naxalites so they can step toward a dignified and secure life.

For families that have returned to the mainstream from a life of wandering in the jungles, these houses are not just four walls, but a symbol of a new beginning. The government's intention is clear - those who surrender weapons to adopt the path of development should receive stability, security, and social acceptance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 28 To Inaugurate Micron's Semiconductor Facility in Sanand.

The houses being built in Chichorguda are proof that the foundation of trust and development is now being strengthened in Bastar.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said that the rehabilitated Naxal-affected individuals are being allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, and underscored the commitment of the Governemnt of India and the state for eliminating Naxal activities from Bastar entirely. He expressed hopes for a new and better identity for the region and underlined the efforts being made to ensure the same.

"With the objective of providing a better life to rehabilitated Maoists and Naxal-affected individuals who have joined the mainstream by renouncing violence in the Bastar division, houses are being allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This will provide them with a permanent residence and enable them to live a dignified life. Work is being carried out in this direction in all districts of the division," he said.

"The Government of India and the Chhattisgarh Government have a clear intention to completely eliminate Naxal activities from the Bastar division. To establish peace and accelerate development works in the region, continuous action has been taken by security forces in the year 2024-25, resulting in a significant decrease in Naxal activities. A positive environment is being created in the area, and in the coming times, Bastar will emerge with a new identity," he added.

Meanwhile, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan also highlighted the rehabilitation process for the Naxals who have surrendered, stating that they are being provided the benefits of the government schemes.

"Naxalites who surrender and join the rehabilitation process are being provided houses by the administration under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A provision for approximately 15,000 houses has been made for the entire Bastar division. Whichever Naxalites surrender to join the mainstream, as well as Naxal-affected families, are being given the benefits of government schemes," she stated.

Sukma Zila Panchayat CEO Mukund Thakur stated that 801 beneficiaries have benefited from the first instalment of the houses under PM Awas Yojna, adding that regular monitoring is being done.

"A special project has been approved in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Under this, a survey of 2,976 people was conducted in Sukma district, of which 1,113 people have been granted housing approval. Among these, the first instalment has been issued to 801 beneficiaries, and 19 houses have been completed. Regular monitoring of the work is being done, and efforts are being made to complete the remaining houses soon," he said.

"People who are being rehabilitated and joining the mainstream in remote areas like Jagargunda, Kistaram, Pamed, and Puvarthi have also been given the benefits of the scheme. Efforts are being made to benefit those who have been left out as well," he added.

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma for their efforts in the rehabilitation process.

"The government is constantly striving to connect rehabilitated individuals to the mainstream. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, work is being done toward the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites," he said.

Meanwhile, Awas Mitra Madkam Sona also shed light on the details and updates of the housing scheme and mentioned that as an Awas Mitra, he monitors the construction work and provides information to the administration regarding beneficiaries who are unable to construct for any reason.

"Under the special project of the year 2024-25, three people in this area have been provided with housing. A total of 102 houses have been sanctioned in this Panchayat, of which 60-70 houses are complete, and the rest are under construction," he said.

Furthermore, surrendered Naxals and their families also expressed gratitude to the government for the facilities and services being provided to them, including Aadhar cards, Ration cards, housing facilities, etc.

Surrendered Naxalite Madkam Gangi said, "Our Aadhaar cards and Ration cards have been made, and we are also getting housing facilities. Rice, pulses, and other ration materials are being provided by the government. Life before was very difficult, and we had to wander in the jungles. After surrendering, we are now living in a house with the family, and life has become better."

Meanwhile, the son of the surrendered Naxalite Soni Budri said: "My mother was previously in the Naxal organisation, but after surrendering, she got a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Earlier, we lived in a hut and faced many problems during the rainy season. Now, after getting a permanent house, our life has improved, and the whole family is living together happily. We thank the government very much."

This initiative of rehabilitation and development is not limited to just building houses. It is a major process of building trust. The houses being built in remote villages like Chichorguda are a clear sign that Bastar is now undergoing a period of change.

When surrendered Naxalites get the support of a roof, an identity, and government schemes, they not only join the mainstream but also lay the foundation for a better future for their children. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)