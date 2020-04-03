After PM's Appeal, KCR Requests People in Telangana to Light Lamps at 9 PM on April 5

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested people in the state to light lamps on April 5 at 9 PM to make the programme successful. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested people in Telangana state to light lamps on April 5 at 9 PM as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM said that people should light lamps on the day to express solidarity and unity among people in the country and make the programme a success," a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office said. Rao said that the fight put up by the entire humanity against the dreaded virus should continue with inspiration and be successful. Amid a nationwide 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the "darkness spread by the pandemic"."Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message today."And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said.He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)