New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the courage of a player is his greatest strength. When determination is high, no limitation can stop the path to success.

Saini said his government is committed to ensuring that every talent gets a platform and every dream gets wings. To provide better training and opportunities to para-athletes, special sports infrastructure and a separate stadium will be developed for them in the state.

He was addressing the gathering on Monday at the cricket ground of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T-20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind.

As the Chief Guest, the Chief Minister inaugurated the tournament and announced financial assistance of Rs 21 lakh for the event. Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam, and Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind, winners of the first T-20 Women's World Cup for the Blind, a release said. He said the team has brought glory to the nation through indomitable courage, discipline, and hard work, and their achievement is a source of inspiration for the entire country, especially for para-athletes.

He said that this tournament is not merely a sporting event but a celebration of confidence, determination, courage, and equal opportunity. Visually impaired players are proving through their dedication and inner strength that success requires not sight, but a strong willpower.

Saini stated that blind cricket has been played in the country since 1990 and that this tournament is organized in memory of CABI Founder Chairman Sh. S. P. Nagesh. In the 8th edition of the Nagesh Trophy, teams from 29 states are participating and a total of 73 matches will be played. Seventeen best players selected from the tournament will represent India in international competitions in 2026-27.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is realizing the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Sports infrastructure is being strengthened for the empowerment of para-persons and athletes. Training facilities, financial assistance, and employment opportunities are being expanded so that every player can showcase talent.

He informed that in the last 11 years, Rs 989 crore has been spent on the development of sports facilities in the state, and the sports department budget has been increased from Rs 275 crore to more than ₹602 crore. Under the Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules 2021, 550 new posts have been created and 231 players have been provided government jobs. A modern rehabilitation centre has also been established in Panchkula for treatment and recovery of players.

During the event, Under-19 player Tejaswini Yadav presented this year's BCCI financial award money to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind to encourage the players, which was appreciated by the Chief Minister. An exhibition match was also played between Karnataka and Haryana teams, where players displayed excellent performance and spectators cheered enthusiastically. (ANI)

