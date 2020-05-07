After Recovering from COVID-19, MP Cop Donates Plasma

Indore, May 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old trainee IPS officer, who recovered from COVID-19, donated his plasma at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday, an official said.

The trainee officer of the 2018 batch had contracted the infection while on duty last month and recovered following treatment, the official said.

The officer donated his plasma at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital on Thursday, Dr Ashok Yadav, head of the Transfusion Medicine department said.

The MYH is one of the few institutes in the country that has gotten the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval for administering plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.

"With this plasma donation, the trial has started at MYH. We will use this therapy for patients who are in a critical condition," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the officer said, "If critical patients are able to recover from COVID-19 with the help of my plasma, I would consider myself very fortunate."

As many as 31 police personnel, including two IPS officers, have contracted COVID-19 in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts in the country.

While 22 policemen continue to undergo treatment, eight personnel, including both IPS officers, have recovered from the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)