After Videos of Mob Attacking Cops Surface, Police to Identify Those Involved

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) After videos surfaced on social media showing DCP Shahdara and his team being attacked in Chand Bagh area during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi, the police on Thursday said they are trying to identify those involved in the incident.

The videos were recorded on February 24, they said.

In one of the videos, a mob could be seen attacking DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and his team on the main road in Chand Bagh area. The mob was seen indulging in heavy stone-pelting at the police team as it moved towards them.

The DCP sustained severe injuries during the attack and fell unconscious after he was attacked by the mob while his personnel tried to rescue him, the video showed.

In another video that surfaced on social media, a few police personnel including ACP Gokulpuri Anuj Sharma can be seen dragging the severely injured DCP Amit Sharma towards the side lane as he fell unconscious. However, a few men who were part of the mob continued to pelt stones at the police personnel who were trying to rescue Sharma through another lane.

The DCP was admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj, where he underwent a surgery. He was discharged from hospital Wednesday.

ACP Gokulpuri was also injured in the same incident while Head Constable Ratan Lal was killed.

A senior police officer said they have taken note of the videos and are trying to identify those who were part of the mob.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)