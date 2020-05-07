Agra Jail Inmate Tests COVID-19 Positive, 14 Quarantined

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail has written a letter to the Director-General (Prison) informing him that an inmate of the jail has tested positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test."14 other inmates who came in his contact have been quarantined," the letter reads.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,998 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 1,130 cured/discharged patients and 60 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)