Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited, has received multiple purchase orders valued at ₹12.67 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties) from domestic Indian companies.

Order Overview:

The orders involve the supply of Automatic Robotics Lines, including live feed NUB MIG welding systems and robotic automation solutions. The projects are intended for applications in the defence sector, supporting automated manufacturing processes for defence-related production.

Execution of the orders is scheduled on or before August 2026

Strategic Significance:

This order strengthens Patil Automation Limited's execution pipeline and reinforces its growing presence in defence-oriented automation solutions through its subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited. The development also reflects continued demand from domestic manufacturers for advanced robotic welding and automation systems designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency, precision, and scalability.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "We are pleased to secure these orders for Automatic Robotics Lines, including live feed NUB MIG welding systems and robotic automation solutions. The projects reflect growing confidence in our automation capabilities through our subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited. This order strengthens our order book and reinforces our focus on delivering high-quality, technology-driven automation solutions with timely execution."

