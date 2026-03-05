Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with Left: Federal Government Commissioner for Tourism of Germany, Christoph Ploss and Right: Tourism Minister of Indonesia, Widiyanti Puri Wardhana

Berlin [Germany], March 5 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held bilateral meetings with tourism leaders from Indonesia and Germany to discuss strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector on the sidelines of the ITB Berlin 2026.

According to the Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday, Shekhawat met with Widiyanti Puri Wardhana, Tourism Minister of Indonesia, and Christoph Ploss, Federal Government Commissioner for Tourism of Germany, during separate bilateral engagements.

The ministry said the discussions focused on enhancing tourism flows, boosting sustainable travel, expanding air connectivity, and deepening people-to-people ties between our nations.

According to the ministry, Shekhawat also met with UNWTO Secretary General, Shaikha Al Nowais and discussed innovative approaches for advancing sustainable and regenerative tourism.

On Day 1 of ITB Berlin 2026, the Ministry of Tourism organised the Incredible India Press Conference, attended by Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Ambassador of India to Germany, Ajit Gupte.

According to the ministry, the interaction with international media at the Press Conference underscored the country's sustained tourism growth, enhanced connectivity, and significant advancements in infrastructure.

The Ministry of Tourism is currently participating in ITB Berlin from March 3 to 5, the world's leading travel trade show.

The 700 sq m Incredible India Pavilion inagurated by Minister Shekhawat, brings together 37 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and 6 state governments, showcasing heritage, culture, wellness, wildlife and experiential travel, strengthening global tourism partnerships.

The Ministry's official X post also said, "The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Netflix to showcase Indian destinations to global audiences through cinematic storytelling."

Under this, tourism promotion films under this partnership were launched by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Incredible India Press Conference and India Evening during ITB Berlin 2026, highlighting India's culture, festivals and cuisine. Earlier in February, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that tourism has become central to national development and the government is working with a vision of increasing the sector's contribution to GDP from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.

He made the remarks during the 33rd annual edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. The event is regarded as a premier travel and tourism exposition in India.

Shekhawat, along with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, graced the inaugural ceremony, which brought together stakeholders from across the tourism and travel industry.

Highlighting the importance of the event, the Union Minister said, "Continuing this journey of 33 years, SATTE has become Asia's largest travel market. Over 2000 exhibitors have come from India and abroad. Large stalls have been set up to showcase the tourism potential of almost every state in the country.

Through all this, the B2B and B2C meetings that will take place here will undoubtedly help further grow and decentralise India's tourism potential."

He further emphasised that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's tourism potential is being developed in line with the vision of a developed India. (ANI)

