Ahmedabad Residents Shower Flowers on Cops, Express Gratitude

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Residents of Shah-e-Alam area in Ahmedabad on Sunday applauded police personnel by clapping and showering flower petals on them. The police had come under attack by stones pelters in the area during NRC-CAA protests a few months back. However, the police officer who was injured during the stone pelting was today welcomed by flowers.People at several places in the country were seen appreciating police personnel, sanitation workers and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to help people amid lockdown due to coronavirus.Earlier during 'Janta curfew' on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested countrymen to express their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. People came out in their balconies and clapped their hands, banged 'thali' to salute those participating in the war against COVID-19.The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 9,000 and over 300 died due to COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

