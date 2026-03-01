While some fans are searching for fixtures on 29 February, it is worth noting that 2026 is not a leap year. Therefore, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 stage seamlessly continues on Sunday, 1 March 2026, featuring two highly anticipated encounters. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (March 1)

Match Time (IST) Venue Stage Zimbabwe vs South Africa 3:00 PM Delhi Super 8 India vs West Indies 7:00 PM Kolkata Super 8

Zimbabwe vs South Africa in Delhi (Afternoon)

The afternoon fixture sees South Africa play Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Proteas enter this afternoon fixture highly confident, having already secured their semi-final spot from Group 1 with commanding performances.

In contrast, Zimbabwe are playing purely for pride. Following consecutive defeats, they have been mathematically eliminated from progressing further in the tournament.

India vs West Indies in Kolkata (Evening)

In the evening, tournament co-hosts India face the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This prime-time match is especially crucial, as both teams are fighting to secure a semi-final berth from Group 1. Should weather abandon the match, the West Indies would progress automatically due to their vastly superior Net Run Rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).