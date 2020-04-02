Ajay Devgn Turns 51, Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes from Bollywood Celebs

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): As actor Ajay Devgn rang in his 51st birthday on Thursday, he received heartwarming wishes from his B-Town friends on the occasion. One of the earliest to do so was his sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji.Wishing him a "lovely quarantine birthday," she posted two throwback photos along with Devgn.The first photo has Tanishaa feeding him a cake, and the second features Sonakshi Sinha with both of them."Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big-hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun-loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit ) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn," the caption read.Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an adorable video on Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgnsir. God bless you with all the happiness always. Loads of love and blessings."Producer Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to wish the star. "Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn. It's always a great pleasure to associate with you and I look forward to many more projects together. Hope you have a great day," he tweeted.Actor Rakul Preet, who shared screen space with Ajay in Luv Ranjan's 'De De Pyaar De' last year, extended her birthday wishes on Twitter."Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir! Wishing you the most amazing, happy and healthy year. Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us," she tweeted.Sharing a throwback picture with the "Singham of Bollywood," actor Vivek Oberoi hopped on to Instagram to share his birthday wishes."Here's wishing the Singham of Bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always! #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," he wrote.On the professional front, Ajay Devgn, along with Alia Bhatt, is set for his Telugu language debut flick - 'RRR'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)