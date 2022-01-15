Actor Alec Baldwin has submitted his cellphone to law enforcement for further investigation in the fatal 'Rust' production shooting. Baldwin, on Friday, gave his phone to Santa Fe authorities who are investigating the 'Rust' production shooting that took place last October, his civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, of Pillsbury Winthrop, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Rust Shooting Case: Alec Baldwin Says That He ‘Didn't Pull The Trigger’ On The Sets Of The Film.

This comes after the sheriff's office released a new memo on Thursday that stated, even though a search warrant had been issued nearly a month prior, the actor had not relinquished his device. Earlier, Baldwin had posted a video saying that he was complying with the investigation into October's deadly production shooting.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullshit, that's a lie," he said in the video. A search warrant for Baldwin's phone was approved and executed on December 16. Shortly thereafter, the actor's lawyer acknowledged receipt of the warrant.

