Alexa Can Now Give Traffic Updates, Severe Weather Alerts and More

California [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Amazon has added a handful of new features to its Alexa voice assistant including the ability to provide weather and traffic updates.If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can simply say, "Alexa, how is the traffic to the airport", and then "Alexa, send that to my phone", to receive a notification about route guidance, the Alexa's Monthly Roundup - February 2020 blog notes. Alexa can also proactively notify you if there is a local severe weather warning. Customers can also watch NBA video highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen. It can also provide updates on the 2020 US presidential election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)