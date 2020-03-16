Algeria to Suspend Air and Sea Links with France over Virus

World. (File Image)

Algiers, Mar 16 (AFP) Algeria is to suspend all air and sea links with France from Tuesday to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the prime minister's office said.

Abdelaziz Djerad ordered the "exceptional suspension" of "all air and sea passenger services" after consultation with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

There will however be a repatriation scheme for French citizens currently travelling in Algeria and Algerian nationals now travelling in France, it added.

France is one of the European countries hit hardest by the COVID-19 illness, accounting for 91 of more than 6,000 deaths worldwide.

Algeria has reported 49 confirmed cases including one person who has since left its territory. Four have died. (AFP)

