Andhra Fishermen Stranded in Gujarat to Each Get Rs 2,000 Assistance: Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 that will be given to each of over 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded in Gujarat amid COVID-19 lockdown.Reddy held a review meeting with top officials from all relevant departments to take stock of the state's measures in the fight against COVID-19, to assess the preparedness at large and to initiate improvisations as and when the situation demands.Over 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh are stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown.Reddy on Tuesday called upon his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to ensure that all the necessary measures are taken at the earliest.As a step towards supporting the same cause, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to ensure that one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 is given to each of the fishermen stranded in Gujarat.Reddy said that the state will support the Gujarat government in every way possible pertaining to improving the facilities being provided to the fishermen. (ANI)

