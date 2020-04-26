Andhra: Vizianagaram District Admn Sets Up Mobile Lab to Conduct COVID-19 Tests

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Vizianagaram administration has set up a mobile testing lab near VT Agraharam area, to test the people entering the district for any possible COVID-19 cases.District Collector Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal said, "Everyone entering the district must be tested. As of now, one mobile lab is set up and some more will be set up soon. Strong surveillance is being kept in Vizianagaram to keep it as a green zone. Arrangements are made at all check-posts to identify coronavirus patients or those having symptoms."From Saturday onwards, those coming into the district are being tested. Officials are making arrangements to set up some more mobile labs, so that number of tests can be increased.The police conducted tests of 25 migrant workers on Saturday. After tests, few people were sent to quarantine centres.A group of officials coming from Vijayawada to Vizianagaram district were also tested. Moreover, only people from other districts or states are only being allowed to enter with government permission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)