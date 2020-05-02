Another Delhi Police Constable Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Another Delhi Police constable has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

He was posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station in northwest Delhi, they said.

"The constable used to live in a barrack at the police station. His reports of being positive for COVID-19 came on Friday. He has been admitted to a hospital here," a senior police officer said.

Ten police personnel from the Jahangirpuri Police Station have so far been tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two officers--a head constable and a constable--of the station recovered and joined duty on Saturday afternoon, the officer said, adding the two were welcomed with a round of applause to the station.

Earlier, three Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

Special Commissioner of Police (operations) Muktesh Chander had recently written to Special CP (armed forces) Robin Hibu after two policemen, who were on lockdown enforcement duty in northeast Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"The two policemen who tested positive were residing at barrack number 5 of the Khajoori Khas Police Station. In the same barrack, the staff of commissioner of police, reserve force is also residing. It is important that they are also tested for COVID-19 and quarantined immediately. Similar precaution needs to be taken for all CP reserve staff at other locations too," the letter said.

More than 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

