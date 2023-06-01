Ernest Cole was the first Black photojournalist to document the violence and atrocities of the apartheid regime in South Africa. His works are now on show.The South African photographer Ernest Cole chronicled the violence and repression of the Black population at great personal risk. He fled South Africa in 1966 and managed to smuggle his negatives out of the country in advance. The following year, he published "House of Bondage," a photography book accompanied by his own texts. His work created worldwide awareness for the atrocities of the apartheid system.

Also Read | Sports News | Thailand Open 2023: India’s Kiran George Storms into Quarterfinals, Defeats Hong Yang Weng.

Starting June 2, 2023, the first major exhibition of Cole's works will be presented by the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation in collaboration with Magnum Photos at "The Cube" in Eschborn, near Frankfurt, Germany. The exhibition will run until September 17, 2023. The oeuvre of 130 photos is titled after his book.

Also Read | Lifestyle News | Study Reveals Facility Dogs in Children’s Hospitals Benefit Both Patients and Staff.

Cole was born in 1940 in a township near Pretoria. He started working as an assistant to German photographer Jürgen Schadeberg when he was 18. By 1961, he had become a freelance photographer for influential publications in South Africa, portraying the poverty and despair of his people.

Victim of Bantu Education Act

He was particularly interested in the condition of children who were denied a proper education. Under the Bantu Education Act, it was compulsory for Black children to attend government schools that focused on providing them with skills for manual labor and menial jobs. As seen in the main photo, the schools were poorly equipped and lacking tables and chairs. The students had to be on all fours on the floor and hunched over their books to write. Cole himself was affected by this law, having been a high school student when it was enacted.

Cole also documented the miserable state of public transport for Black people under apartheid. The above photo, taken during rush hour at a train station in Johannesburg, shows people trying to jump onto a moving train, clinging to the door frames.

Deprived of political and civil rights

Racial segregation in South Africa existed already in the early 20th century. But when the Nationalist Party took office in 1948, they legalized racial segregation and called it apartheid, officially depriving the Black population of their political and civil rights.

Repression and discrimination of Black South Africans included regular, warrantless passport checks, as Cole portrayed in this photo. Often the checks were accompanied by humiliating body searches.

The arbitrary humiliation of the Black population was omnipresent in everyday life. They were forbidden to sit on park benches reserved for whites, such as portrayed in the photo "Europeans Only."

Decades of activism, international economic pressure and sanctions, as well as the end of the Cold War, led to changes in South Africa's legislation beginning in 1990 and in a series of steps, culminated in the end of apartheid and the formation of a democratic government in 1994.

Anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison, became the country's first Black president. Unfortunately, it was a few years too late for Cole to witness, as he had succumbed to pancreatic cancer in New York in 1990 at the age of 49.

This article was originally written in German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).