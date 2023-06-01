Bangkok [Thailand], June 1 (ANI): India's Kiran George continued his good form as he defeated another higher-ranked and Malaysia Masters runner-up player Hong Yang WengHong Yang Weng in the men's singles Round of 16 of the ongoing Thailand Open 2023 in straight sets 21-11,21-19 on Thursday.

George defeated world No 26 Weng in the round of 16 in straight games, 21-11, 21-19. The Indian, rated 59th in the world, took the lead in the first game by going from 12-10 to 21-11 on a fantastic run of points.

He trailed 10-11 at the half of the second game, a topsy-turvy battle. But, after the break, he built a 15-12 lead before Weng rallied to reduce the margin to 16-16. George moved ahead from 19-19 to win the match in 39 minutes.

On Wednesday, George registered the biggest match of his career, defeating China's world No. 9 Yu Qi in straight games.

George will face the winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus and France's Toma Junior Popov on Friday.

On the other hand, Ashmita Chaliha suffered a defeat against Spain's badminton star Carolina Marin 18-21, 13-21.

Later in the day, India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen will face Li Shifeng of China in another men's singles round of 16 clash.

In the pre-quarterfinals of men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will meet Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia.

In the women's singles match, Saina Nehwal will be in action later in the day. Nehwal will face He Bing Jiao, the Chinese third seed. (ANI)

