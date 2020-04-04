Apollo Clinics Launches Fever Clinics

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI): Apollo Clinics, a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, announced the launch of specialised Fever Clinics to address public concerns about fever and related symptoms in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current scenario, with people fearful about the novel coronavirus infection, panic sets in when there is fever due to an inability to understand whether it could be related to COVID-19 or not, a prss release from the healthcare major said on Saturday.

To address the concerns of these consumers, the Apollo Fever Clinic will provide the correct diagnosis and management of the fever, it said.

The Apollo Fever Clinic is a specialised service offered within the Apollo Clinic set up wherein patients can come in with fever or fever-related issues, which the physician would evaluate, diagnose and treat, the release said.

The facility has been segregated to ensure that all patients are first screened as per ICMR guidelines at the very outset and those whose symptoms are suggestive of COVID-19 are guided out to continue their treatments as prescribed by the government and ICMR guidelines.

The complete safety of the patient, doctors and staff is ensured using stringent infection control and cleaning protocols to prevent transmission of any infectious disease.

Service delivery will take place in a manner, which does not expose patients with fever to those who are asymptomatic.

Dr.Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the Fever Clinic initiative was born out of consumer feedback, which showed that consumers exhibiting symptoms of fever were extremely concerned on whether their fever was due to COVID-19 or otherwise.

"While the country is fighting the large battle against COVID-19, it is important to help consumers understand their symptoms and their concerns and help them seek and obtain appropriate treatment in a safe environment," Reddy said.

The Apollo Group has plans to launch 21 clinics across Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in phase 1 and scale it up to 50 in next week, the release said.PTI GDK

