Chandigarh [India], February 28: A delegation from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, visited the Chandigarh University on Friday to explore the opportunities for academic tie-up, research collaboration and student mobility.

The delegation was led by Vice-President Research Baljit Singh and comprised Directors and Deans, who visited the research facilities and academic departments of Chandigarh University.

The Canadian Delegation is visiting the University during the time when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting India.

This is the first official visit of the Canadian Prime Minister after he came to power, and is being considered to be strategic to reset diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Alex Hayden, Director of Innovation, Mobilisation and Partnerships at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, greeted PM Modi and the people of India and said, "Namaste Modi, Namaste India. The approaches emphasised by PM Modi to tackling global challenges together with Canada inspire us to work hard, bring together our resources to mobilise our students, resources, and innovation to contribute to the next stages of relationships between India and Canada, which are fruitful and productive."

Baljit Singh, Vice-President Research, University of Saskatchewan, said, "This is the third meeting between the Prime Ministers over the last 12 months. From the statements of both the Prime Ministers, I think there will be lots of activity for development, collaboration and cooperation between the two countries."

Michael P Bradley. Professor, Physics & Engineering Physics & Dean, College of Engineering, University of Saskatchewan said with Canadian PM's visit to India will usher in a new era of development between the two countries.

"PM Modi's vision has led to massive development, which is evident to anyone coming to India. I am amazed by the advancement in terms of digital services and so on. It's extremely high tech, so it's clear that there's a vision from the top, which has really resulted in a real change in India," he said.

Steve Shirtliffe, Director, Ntrient Centre for Sustainable and Digital Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, said, "Canada and India have been friends for a long time. I think it's wonderful that Prime Minister Carney is coming here and leading Canada into a new and fruitful relationship with India. And this is being seen as a reset of ties between India and Canada, which were strained over the years. I think it's great for the leaders to build trust. It's great for normal people as well, like researchers from Canada and India to work together."

Brit Tastad, Executive Strategy Officer, University of Saskatchewan, said, "Leaders of the two nations are getting together and aiming to strengthen the relations. It's a positive message that PM Carney is carrying during his first visit to India."

"I hope to see a strategic partnership which includes academic tie-ups and opening of new opportunities for the student community of both countries," she said. (ANI)

