Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy Kuttey is all set to clash with Katrina Kaif's next horror comedy project Phone Bhoot on November 4, 2022. Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor, on Friday, shared a note, which reads, "KUTTEY is slated to release in cinemas on 4th November 2022. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu. Phone Bhoot New Release Date: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film to Release in Theatres on November 4.

KUTTEY is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj." Katrina on Friday dropped a new poster of her horror comedy flix and captioned it, "Ringing in with an update.#PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you."

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of director Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. Previously, Aasmaan assisted his father in the projects like 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha. Written by the father-son duo Aasmaan and Vishal, Kuttey is a caper-thriller.

The Aurangzeb actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller film Ek Villain Returns which is slated to release on July 29, 2022. The film also casts John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, casts Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles in addition to Katrina Kaif. The Zero actor has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma To Star in an Aasmaan V Bhardwaj Film.

She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has Pippa up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

