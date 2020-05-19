Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Daughter Katherine's First Pregnancy

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 19 (ANI): Australian-American actor, filmmaker Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen gushing over the news that his daughter Katherine is expecting her first baby with her husband Chris Pratt.According to E! News, Schwarzenegger said that he is ready to meet his grandchild during the Monday's episode of 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon."Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby--I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun," E! News quoted Arnold as saying."I think this is kind of a unique experience but I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part--you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt," he added. The news about Katherine's first pregnancy broke out earlier in April. (ANI)

