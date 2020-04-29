Arrange Return of J-K Migrant Labourers from Delhi, Punjab, HP: Azad

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday spoke to chief ministers of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi and asked them to organise the return of migrant labourers from Jammu and Kashmir working in their states back to their homes.

Taking up the cause of thousands of Jammu & Kashmir migrant labourers stuck outside the state in the wake of a nationwide lockdown affected to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said these labourers migrate every winter for work in neighbouring states.

In a normal course of events they would have gone back to J&K towards the beginning of April. However, a national lockdown has forced them to stay back in their respective areas within Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, Azad said.

As there is no commercial activity, it has not only affected their earnings but also put mental and financial pressure on them, the former J&K chief minister said.

Highlighting the need for permitting these labourers to return to J&K, Azad requested these chief ministers that the labourers be allowed to go back to their homes.

All the chief ministers have shown their willingness in this regard, he said.

Azad also spoke with Lt governor of J&K G C Murmu and state chief secretary in this regard, and requested them to make necessary arrangements for getting back these labourers.

