Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets Up COVID-19 Control Room

Itanagar, Apr 25 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has set up a COVID-19 control room at the assembly secretariat here to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown .

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conference with all the presiding officers of state assemblies on April 21 had suggested for setting up of COVID-19 control room at the Lok Sabha secretariat as well as in state assemblies to help migrant labourers and students stranded due to the ongoing lockdown.

Under the direction of Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, who had readily agreed with the suggestion, a COVID-19 control room has been set up at the state legislative assembly on Friday, Assembly sources said on Saturday.

The control room would coordinate with the central COVID-19 control room at Lok Sabha secretariat and also other state assemblies for exchange of information and to work on the problems of stranded people.

The control room will be operational from Monday with many like minded youths from different walks of life turning up to volunteer for the cause. The control room will function under the supervision of P N Thongchi, Special Secretary to Speaker, who is also the COVID Nodal Officer, assembly joint secretary Agaab Mossang and under secretary L Rongrang, the sources said.

Stranded people can contact landline numbers - 0360- 2214216, 2214238, WhatsApp number 9485236624 and at aplacovid19controlroom@gmail.com for help and assistance, the sources added.

