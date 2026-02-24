Taipei [Taiwan], February 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday said it detected the presence of five Chinese vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to the X post, the Taiwanese MND also detected two PRC balloons during the timeframe.

"5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe," the MND stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2026099761473048815

The MND further said, "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected the presence of five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to a post on X, the Taiwanese MND detected no Chinese military aircraft during the timeframe, as there was an absence of PLA aircraft operating around the territory.

"5 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," the MND stated in a post on X.

Moreover, on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

One out of the two sorties of PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The China Coast Guard (CCG), on the other hand, revealed it conducted 550,000 vessel sorties and 6,000 aircraft sorties to "carry out missions protecting China's maritime rights" in the past five years. This figure included 134 patrols around the Diaoyu Islands, otherwise known as Japan's Senkaku Islands, last year alone. (ANI)

