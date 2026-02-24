Brisbane [Australia], February 24 (ANI): Australia suffer major blows as Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth have both been ruled out for the three ODIs against India, with the announcement coming moments before their first 50-over encounter on Tuesday.

The star pair both sustained quad strains in the recent third T20I, which India won by 17 runs to take a 2-1 series lead in their tour down under, as per the ICC website.

Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton come in as cover, with Schutt named to play in the first ODI, being played in Brisbane at Allan Border Field.

Australia stopped short of ruling out either Perry or Garth for the lone Test match taking place in Perth, which starts on March 6. Their progress rehabbing will be monitored in the coming days, as both the second and third ODIs unfold in Hobart later this week.

Garth took three wickets across the three T20Is, including a pair of scalps in Australia's game two win in Canberra.

Perry made 20 in the series opener, scored seven runs coming in late in the innings in Canberra, before being dismissed cheaply in Adelaide.

The Australian Women's team are on the verge of commencing a new leadership era, with Sophie Molineux set to take over the captaincy amid Alyssa Healy's farewell international series.

The Aussies will need to win at least two of the three ODIs to have a shot at an outright series win, as they attempt to finish the Healy era on a high. (ANI)

