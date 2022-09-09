Kathmandu, Sep 9: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has suspended Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over an alleged case of coercion of another person. It was made public on Thursday that a complaint against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station. At the time, spinner was in the West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad for CPL 2022. Lamichhane has not featured in any of the three games for the side so far and his time in the CPL will now be ending. He is expected to be released by Tallawahs, an ESPNcricinfo report said.T20 World Cup: PCB Appoint Matthew Hayden as Pakistan Team Mentor | LatestLY
The 22-year-old Lamichhane is arguably Nepal's most high-profile cricketer. He is the only one to have played in T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, Australia's Big Bash League, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League. Since his international debut in May 2018, he has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is. In December 2021, Lamichhane replaced Gyanendra Malla as Nepal's captain, and is currently the sixth-youngest man to captain an ODI team. Lamichhane is also currently the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets and is the third-fastest man to 50 T20I wickets.
