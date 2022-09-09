Kathmandu, Sep 9: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has suspended Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over an alleged case of coercion of another person. It was made public on Thursday that a complaint against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station. At the time, spinner was in the West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad for CPL 2022. Lamichhane has not featured in any of the three games for the side so far and his time in the CPL will now be ending. He is expected to be released by Tallawahs, an ESPNcricinfo report said.T20 World Cup: PCB Appoint Matthew Hayden as Pakistan Team Mentor | LatestLY