Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Lauds Union Budget as Pragmatic, Innovative

Kokrajhar, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday described the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament as pragmatic and innovative.

Talking to media persons at Kokrajhar in lower Assam, Sarma said the budget will create employment opportunities for the youth as well as improve the rural economy through increased focus on agriculture, health and education.

He complimented Union Finance Minister Sitharaman for giving benefits to the income tax payers among the middle class people.

Sarma also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to join the celebration of the Bodo Accord that was signed on January 27 in New Delhi.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet all the signatories of the recently signed peace accord and address the people of the area, he said.

Sarma, who is also the convener of the NEDA, visited Kokrajhar and selected the venue for the grand celebration of the programme to be addressed by the prime minister.

