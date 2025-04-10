New Delhi, April 10: Audi India's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure has crossed over 6,500 charging points across the country as part of Phase II of its segment-first 'Charge My Audi' initiative. The German luxury car manufacturer on Thursday said in a release that its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure has crossed 6,500+ charging points across the country as part of Phase II of its segment-first 'Charge My Audi' initiative.

The brand has added 16 new partners to accelerate luxury EV adoption in the country, a release added. With 75+ per cent of these locations equipped with DC fast-charging technology, the network is designed to enhance convenience, reduce charging times, and support the growing demand for electric vehicles in India. Auto Sales in India: FADA Warns of Subdued Automobile Sales in April 2025 Amid Intense Heatwave and Global Tariff Uncertainty.

The Phase-II expansion added 5,500+ new charging points in strategic locations, including highways, urban hubs, and commercial destinations, ensuring Audi e-tron owners enjoy seamless long-distance travel and daily commutes.

Audi India has partnered with 16 new EV infrastructure providers to bolster this network, integrating advanced features such as real-time charger availability, route planning, and easy start/stop via the 'myAudi Connect' app. With the additional network, 'Charge My Audi' now ensures coverage across 28 states and union territories, 850+ cities and 4,700+ locations.

In addition to the Phase-II expansion, Audi has extended complimentary charging for all e-tron customers until December 31, 2025. This allows e-tron owners to continue enjoying free charging across Audi's extensive network of chargers, accessible through our CPO partners via the 'myAudi Connect' application.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "As electric vehicle adoption accelerates in India, establishing a robust charging network is crucial, and with over 6,500 charging points and a focus on DC fast chargers, we are enhancing convenience, reducing charging times, and expanding accessibility for our customers."

Audi's Charge My Audi initiative is supported by a network of ChargePoint Operators, including: Shell India, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd. (ATEL), Charge Zone, Statiq, Gentari India, Relux Electric, Lion Charge, chargeMOD, Xobolt, Earthtron, Aargo EV Smart, Eco Plug Energy, GreenShift, Kurrent Charge, E-Fill, Electric Fuel, iONCHARGE, SR Charging, Tecell, Yo Charge.

The initiative builds on the success of Phase-I, which introduced route-mapping tools and destination charging hubs. This feature has enabled many hassle-free journeys for Audi customers by allowing pre-journey planning with chargers along the route and providing real-time charger availability status.

The 'Charge My Audi' platform, powered by Numocity Technology's eMSP platform, offers live updates and integration with public charging stations for a holistic charging experience, according to the release. Jaguar Land Rover Sales: Tata Motors’ JLR India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales in FY25, Registers 40% Growth With 6,183 Units,.

Audi's e-tron range in India remains central to the brand's vision for sustainable mobility. This charging infrastructure push aligns with Audi India's broader goals, following a strong 2024 marked by the 100,000-car milestone on Indian roads and the success of its '100 Days of Celebration' campaign, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)