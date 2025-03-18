Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): To support 'Make in India' initiative and strengthen India's position as a key player in the global automotive manufacturing landscape, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has reached a major milestone by producing 500,000 locally-manufactured engines at its Chakan facility in Pune.

According to SAVWIPL, the Chakan facility, a hub for technological innovation and localized production, plays a crucial role in Volkswagen Group's global supply chain.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Gokulam Kerala FC Remain in Title Mix With 3-1 Win Over Nine-Man Namdhari FC.

The locally manufactured engines, including the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI powertrains, are designed with advanced emission technologies and fuel efficiency improvements, aligning with global environmental standards.

Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, "Producing 500,000 engines at our Pune facility is a significant milestone, reinforcing India's role in our global manufacturing network. Our investments in technology and workforce development continue to enhance our production capabilities, ensuring high-quality and cost-effective powertrains."

Also Read | 'Prime Minister Internship App' Launched by FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Boost Youth Employability.

He added, "India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem and skilled workforce play a vital role in meeting global demand with high-quality, efficient powertrain solutions. This milestone reinforces our confidence in India's ability to support Group's international operations and future growth."

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, added, "This milestone highlights our commitment to localization and innovation in powertrain manufacturing. Since 2014, we have built a strong foundation, evolving to meet market needs with world-class engines."

He added, "The high-degree of localization in our made-in-India engines showcases the Groups focus on domestic sourcing and contribution to strengthen the Indian automotive manufacturing and supply ecosystem. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities and strengthening India's position as a hub for world-class automotive manufacturing"

With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India integrates advanced powertrain technologies to reduce emissions and enhance efficiency.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine incorporates advanced exhaust emission technology, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), demonstrating the company's commitment to cleaner mobility solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)