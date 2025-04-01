Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Skoda Auto India sold 7,422 units, driven by the overwhelming response to the all-new Kylaq SUV, supported by its popular models, the Slavia and Kushaq.

Celebrating 25 years in India and 130 years globally, Skoda Auto India has achieved a milestone with its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Kane Williamson Reflects on Mumbai Indians' Eight-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Says 'They Were Dominant in Every Phase'.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, expressed enthusiasm over the achievement, stating, "With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a 'New Era' in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads."

He added, "The customer feedback highlights that Kylaq comes with an exceptional price-value proposition, taking comfort, space and safety from a segment higher, into the sub-4-metre SUV segment. To enable more customers and celebrate the Kylaq success, we decided to extend the introductory pricing until the end of April."

Also Read | Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes and Images: Share Happy Lakshmi Panchami Greetings, Quotes, SMS and WhatsApp Status Messages With Loved Ones.

The Kylaq, introduced in February 2024, has been a major contributor to this record-breaking performance. Named by the Indian audience and unveiled in November 2024, the Kylaq commenced deliveries in January 2025.

It marks Skoda Auto India's entry into the sub-4-metre SUV segment and maintains the brand's reputation for safety with a five-star rating under Bharat NCAP.

To meet the growing demand, Skoda Auto India is executing the fastest-ever production ramp-up for the Kylaq. With over 15,000 active bookings, the company aims to fulfill all pending orders by the end of May 2025.

In alignment with its growth strategy, Skoda Auto India has expanded its dealer network from 120 touchpoints in 2021 to over 280 currently, with plans to reach 350 by the end of the year.

The company has also introduced several customer-centric initiatives, including digitalized showrooms, online-exclusive sales, the Anytime Warranty program, and enhanced service transparency through the Skoda Service Cam.

Furthermore, to enhance customer satisfaction, Skoda Auto India has launched a one-year complimentary Supercare maintenance package for all new Skoda owners.

This initiative significantly reduces maintenance costs, reinforcing the brand's commitment to offering value-driven ownership experiences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)