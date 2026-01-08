Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 8 (ANI): In a major blow to international drug trafficking networks operating along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 7.312 kg of high-grade heroin and arrested two alleged traffickers in a swift operation carried out in Manipur's border areas.

The operation was conducted by the NCB Imphal Zonal Unit as part of its intensified crackdown on narcotics smuggling from Myanmar into India. Acting on specific intelligence developed over a prolonged period, NCB teams intercepted a Bolero vehicle near the Indo-Myanmar border on January 7 and apprehended two occupants.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ginkhawmlian and Mangboi Simte, both residents of Mata village in the Multam area of Churachandpur district, Manipur.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, officials recovered 7.312 kg of heroin concealed in 638 soap cases. According to NCB estimates, the seized contraband is valued at around ₹15 crores in the international illicit drug market.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the heroin originated from Haichin city in Myanmar and was smuggled into Manipur using forest tracks close to the border. Officials said traffickers are increasingly abandoning traditional routes due to heightened surveillance and are now exploiting dense forest corridors and riverine paths to evade law enforcement agencies.

NCB sources noted that such shifts in trafficking patterns have been observed across the North Eastern Region. In a related incident last month, the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit seized nearly 7 kg of heroin at Jiribam, highlighting both the evolving modus operandi of traffickers and the effectiveness of enhanced intelligence-sharing and inter-zonal coordination.

The latest operation was carried out in close coordination with the Assam Rifles, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in tackling cross-border narcotics trafficking.

Both accused will be produced before a competent court along with the seized narcotics for further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said. (ANI)

