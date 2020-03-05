Avoid Handshakes, Rijiju Advises Sportspersons as Coronavirus Surges

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday advised sportspersons and countrymen to avoid shaking hands and follow India's traditional ways of greeting.The Sports Minister took to twitter and wrote: "I advise our sportspersons and common citizens also to be careful while mingling with various people. For some time, it's absolutely not necessary to shake hands or hug. We can manage with our traditional Namaste, Salaam, Jai Hind and many local words for greetings!"Yesterday, while addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that there were 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights had begun to control the spread of the deadly virus.Novel Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

