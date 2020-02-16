Bangladesh-Thailand Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Washed out

Adelaide [Australia], Feb 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, the warm-up fixture between Bangladesh and Thailand was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Sunday.The outfield at Allan Border Field was deemed unfit for play.Debutants Thailand now head to Adelaide to face New Zealand in a warm-up match on February 19.Earlier, the match between India and Pakistan also got abandoned due to the wet outfield.India has had game time in Australia as the side participated in a Women's Tri-series involving Australia and England.Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to reach the finals, but they had to face a loss in the finals against Australia.The Women's T20 World Cup will begin from February 21 and the finals will be played on March 8 on International Women's Day. India will take on Australia in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, February 21. (ANI)

