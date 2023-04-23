Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to saint Basaveshwara, a revered figure especially among Lingayats, on his birth anniversary. “Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society,” he tweeted. Basava Jayanti 2023 Date in Karnataka: Know Significance and History of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Basaveshwar, the Founding Saint of the Lingayat Sect.

Basava Jayanti 2023

Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society. pic.twitter.com/tmEWfBEeQU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)